Donnerstag, 07.12.2017

WKN: 909273 ISIN: US6710441055 Ticker-Symbol: OS2 
06.12.2017 | 23:31
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of OSI Systems, Inc. - OSIS

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OSIS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether OSI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2017, Muddy Waters Research published a report stating that OSI "is rotten to the core" and that the Company "obtained a major turnkey contract in Albania through corruption." The report further asserted that "[f]ormer employees' statements support our view that [OSI] is rotting from the inside."

On this news, OSI's share price fell $24.55, or 29.2%, to close at $59.52 on December 6, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


