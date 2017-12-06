LONDON, ONTARIO and BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/17 -- Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: COT)(OTCQB: COTQF) ("COTI" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced a change in the previously set date for the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was originally scheduled for Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The AGM will now be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. EST at The London Club, Grand Ballroom, 177 Queens Avenue, London, Ontario, N6A 1J1. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting remains unchanged.

About Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.

Critical Outcome Technologies is a clinical stage biotech company that uses proprietary artificial intelligence technologies to pursue a targeted and transformational approach to treating cancer and other unmet medical needs. COTI's CHEMSAS® technology accelerates the discovery and development of novel drug therapies, allowing the Company to build a pipeline of potential drug candidates faster and with a higher probability of success than traditional methods.

The Company's lead compound, COTI-2, has a novel p53-dependent mechanism of action with selective and potent anti-cancer activity. P53 mutations occur in over 50% of all cancers. COTI-2 is initially being evaluated for the treatment of gynecologic cancers and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in a Phase 1 clinical trial at the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas and the Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern University. The Company has secured orphan drug status in the United States for COTI-2 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Preclinical data suggests that COTI-2 could dramatically improve the treatment of cancers with mutations in the p53 gene.

The Company's second lead compound, COTI-219, is a novel oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS function. KRAS mutations occur in up to 30% of all cancers and represent a tremendous unmet clinical need and a desirable drug target. COTI-219 is undergoing IND-enabling studies to support a regulatory submission in early 2018.

