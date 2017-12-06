

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see preliminary October figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to show a score of 106.1, down from 106.4. The coincident is pegged at 116.2, unchanged from the previous month.



Australia will release October trade data and also see November results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$1.400 billion, down from A$1.745 billion in September. The construction index score in October was 53.2.



