Captis Intelligence Announces National Agreement with Rite Aid

The Captis Intelligence I-4 System Significantly Elevates Asset Protection/Loss Prevention Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / Captis Intelligence, a leading provider of I-4 crime solutions (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) announced today the addition of Rite Aid, one of the nation's leading pharmacy retailers as a client.

The announcement comes in the wake of a major acceleration in growth for Captis Intelligence, which recently opened offices in London and Singapore to support its growing international customer base. Captis will provide Rite Aid with asset protection support service from its corporate office located in Los Angeles.

'Working with Captis Intelligence has enhanced our asset protection capabilities and provides us with extremely valuable information,' said Robert Oberosler, group vice president of asset protection at Rite Aid. 'We are pleased not only with the results we've achieved since we began using the company's platform but also with the team's commitment to delivering a high level of customer service.'

Captis Intelligence developed its I-4 solution over the course of three years, with the goal of unifying powerful asset protection systems within an easy-to-use interface, categorized into four groups: Intelligence, Information, Investigation, and Identification. Multiple industry-first solutions highlight the I-4 platform, including solveacrime.com, the first mass crowd-sourcing system used to identify unknown criminals in surveillance videos or pictures.

'As we look to the future, one of the key elements of our growth strategy is to expand our services to the retail asset protection segment,' said Dario Brebric, president of Captis Intelligence. 'We are excited to add Rite Aid, a thought leader in the asset protection and loss prevention industry to our client roster, as part of this expansion.'

For more information on Captis Intelligence, please visit www.captisintelligence.com.

About Captis Intelligence

Captis Intelligence's I-4 platform (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) provides an advanced cloud-based system for public and private sector applications. Captis unifies situational awareness, geographic crime intelligence, social media investigation, criminal databases, access to solveacrime.com, and secured information exchange portals for neighboring businesses and law enforcement. A global innovator, Captis is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in London and Singapore. Captis was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of pioneering I-4 crime prevention/suspect identification technologies.

