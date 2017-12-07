Deloitte Names Metamako in Top 10 Fastest Growing Australian Tech Companies

SYDNEY, NEW YORK and LONDON, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Metamako, the leading provider of FPGA-enabled, high-performance networking platforms, has been recognised in this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia awards as one of the region's hyper-growth companies. Metamako is listed in the elite top ten for its exceptional growth and leading in global innovation. In its 17th year in Australia, the Deloitte awards rank technology companies, public or private, based on their percentage revenue growth over three years. With growth of over 800%, Metamako was in tenth position, firmly placing it among the quickest expanding technology companies.

The programme, led by Deloitte's team of Technology, Media & Telecommunications experts, includes companies from industry sectors such as communications, Internet, software, life sciences/healthcare and clean energy, and highlights the stark competition Metamako was up against to excel in the awards. As a result, the winners are seen as Australia's most forward-thinking and innovative technology companies.

Dr. Dave Snowdon, founder and CTO of Metamako, commented: "We are delighted by our inclusion in the Deloitte ranking as it shows the quality of the work we have put in in recent years. Our impressive growth highlights the fact that we are addressing the needs of the financial industry, along with the requirements of other verticals. It is clear that there is a significant appetite for our technology, in Australia and worldwide."

Metamako's significant growth can be attributed to the broad range of products it offers, as well as the recent release of a ground-breaking series of network devices, the E-Series, capable of running up to 3 powerful FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) on a single network device while maintaining ultra-low latency at nanosecond levels. This enables companies to simultaneously run multiple large and complex applications directly on network devices with ultra-high speed. Other contributing factors were Metamako's expansion into new sectors such as telecommunications, data centres and defence as well as its efforts in building a growing ecosystem of application partners. This has led to Metamako doubling its client base in 2017, opening further offices in Asia and gaining significant traction with exchanges such as the ASX and LMAX.

Josh Tanchel, Deloitte Private Partner and Tech Fast 50 Leader, said: "The Tech Fast 50 showcases forward-thinking businesses and we're thrilled to see Metamako feature this year. Every year we see the bar set higher and every year it is surpassed. In the 17 years that Tech Fast 50 has been running, this year's top 50 have had the highest average growth rate we've ever seen, at 664%. We're proud to be supporting and celebrating the best and brightest of Australia's high-growth businesses and wish Metamako continued success in the coming years."

About Metamako

Metamako is a leading provider of high-performance, low-latency network solutions. Its network platform of disruptive hardware, FPGA-enabled devices and network applications is built for ultra-low latency, superior performance and programmability to provide firms with the ability to simplify their network stack and support computing at the edge.

Its super-fast devices with a latency of just 4 nanoseconds have been independently tested by the STAC Benchmark Council.

Metamako, founded in 2013, is based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in New York, London and Tokyo.

For more information visit http://www.metamako.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/metamako andhttps://www.twitter.com/metamakolp

About Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia ranks fast growing technology companies based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Part of the global Fast 500 program that runs in parallel with countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and France, the program is led by Technology, Media and Telecommunications experts and open to companies from the following industry sectors:

Communications

Internet

Software

Hardware

Life Sciences and Healthcare

Media

Clean Energy

For more information on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia program please visit http://www.deloitte.com/au/TechFast50.

