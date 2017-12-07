

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan and Colombia have launched talks in Tokyo aimed at reaching a bilateral agreement to avoid double taxation in their trade relations.



The first round of talks will last until December 8 in the Japanese capital and involves delegates from Colombia's Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and the Directorate of Taxes and National Customs, and Japan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance.



'This kind of agreement seeks to create confidence among the businesspeople from both countries and will surely stimulate Japanese investment in Colombia,' said Finance Minister Mauricio Cárdenas, who stressed that this kind of legal security increases the competitiveness of the Colombian state. The treaty may also allow the exchange of tax information between both countries, creating another tool to combat tax evasion.



