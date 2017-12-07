Alimentaria 2018 Will Enhance the Participation of Asian Visitors and Exhibitors

BARCELONA, Spain, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Alimentaria Barcelona one of the main food, drink and foodservice trade shows worldwide is readying its biggest edition in years to offer the food industry a major platform for internationalisation and business and a high level of innovation, making gastronomy its differentiating factor. The event, that will take place from 16 to 19 April next year at Fira de Barcelona (Spain) expects to attract an increasing number of exhibiting companies from Asian countries.

With a net exhibition space of over 100,000 sq. m, the joint organisation of the show with Hostelco, the International Exhibition of Equipment for Restaurants, Hotels and Mass Catering, offers both the retail and HoReCa sectors the most comprehensive offering to date. Some 4,500 exhibiting firms - some 300 coming from Asia- and more than 150,000 professional visitors are expected.

Performing a strong growth, China is the most dynamic external market for Spanish products, with ÃƒÆ'Æ'Ãƒ' "'ÃƒÆ'"Ãƒ'Ã‚ÃƒÆ'Æ'Ãƒ'Ã‚ÃƒÆ'Ã‚Ãƒâ'ÅÃƒ'Ã‚ÃƒÆ'"Ãƒ'Ã‚ÃƒÆ'Æ'Ãƒâ'ÅÃƒÆ'"Ãƒ'Ã‚1,1 billion in 2016, with an increase of 49% of the purchases, according to the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries (FIAB). Pork meat, wine and live oil are the most exported goods. On the other hand, Thailand -with ÃƒÆ'Æ'Ãƒ' "'ÃƒÆ'"Ãƒ'Ã‚ÃƒÆ'Æ'Ãƒ'Ã‚ÃƒÆ'Ã‚Ãƒâ'ÅÃƒ'Ã‚ÃƒÆ'"Ãƒ'Ã‚ÃƒÆ'Æ'Ãƒâ'ÅÃƒÆ'"Ãƒ'Ã‚72 million spent in Spanish food products- is becoming an attractive market as it experienced a growth of 36% in its purchases from Spain, especially frozen fish, fish flours and olive oil. Japan, India, South Korea and Indonesia are other Asian key markets for Alimentaria.

Gastronomic and innovative Excellence

Boosting innovation and gastronomic quality remain two major hallmarks of Alimentaria. Consequently, as well as promoting business opportunities the show's activities are geared towards identifying the main trends and enhancing the connections between the food, gastronomic and tourist industries. Thus, in the area The Alimentaria Experience over 200 workshops, tastings and cooking shows will take place, with a selected group of chefs that own close to 40 Michelin stars (Carme Ruscalleda or Andoni Luis Aduriz, among others), while top international wine experts such as Jancis Robinson and Nick Lander will participate in the Vinorum Think event. On the other hand, the area The Alimentaria Hub will become a knowledge, trends, innovation and business centre, in which some 11,200 meetings between international buyers and exhibiting companies from more than 70 countries will be developed.