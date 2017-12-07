sprite-preloader
07.12.2017
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Virtual Vérité Productions: Why are there Lions in Los Angeles? Virtual Reality Documentary Explains

Lions in Los Angeles - A VR Documentary
Duration: 7 Minutes 45 Seconds

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / As the sun begins to fade over a golden California mountain range, an unexpected roar echoes through the canyon. It may come as a surprise that just outside of the city, over 77,000 animals have been saved by one of the nations' oldest wild and exotic animal sanctuaries. Andrea Kelley gives an intimate look inside this non profit sanctuary and shares insight on what has caused so many animals to find refuge here.

Jacob Smith and Rebecca Dienno (Virtual Vérité Productions) brought this documentary to life by filming it entirely in 360 VR, with Google lending support along the way. This original piece explores animal welfare from a new perspective and illuminates many of the people who have dedicated their lives to helping these incredible animals.

Available now on YouTube and www.LionsInLA.com.

Contact:

Jacob Smith
1-800-268-2165
jacob@virtualverite.com

SOURCE: Virtual Vérité Productions


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE