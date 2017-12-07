Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2017) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC") reports that it has agreed to the sale of 1,000,000 Forum Energy Limited. ("Forum") shares to its parent company PXP Energy Corporation ("PXP") in order to obtain necessary working capital. The sale price of the shares is US$0.30. As a result of the sale, FEC's interest in Forum has been reduced from 8.03% to 6.80%.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any natural resources that may be located, variations in the market price of any natural resource products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, the Company's inability to produce natural resources from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its most recent quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and its United States public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to review these materials.

