

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced that it has received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission or FTC. This second request is part of the regulatory process in connection with the FTC's review of Northrop Grumman's proposed acquisition of Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA).



The company continues to expect the acquisition to close in the first half of 2018, after receiving regulatory approvals.



In September 2017, Defense contractor Northrop Grumman said it entered into a definitive agreement to buy Orbital ATK, Inc., an aerospace and defense technologies company, for approximately $9.2 billion. The consideration comprised $7.8 billion in cash, plus the assumption of $1.4 billion in net debt.



