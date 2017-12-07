Bitproperty Announces Strategic Partnership with Real Estate Developer Nikken Housing and Digital Currency Fund Alphabit

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bitproperty builds a new and innovative solution for potential investors around the world, it has established partnerships with leading players from both the real estate and blockchain sectors.

One such partner is Nikken Housing, one of Japan's leading real estate development companies. It has developed over 10 million housing units in Japan over the past half century. As part of the agreement, Nikken will make around 30 upcoming projects available to Bitproperty investors, primarily in the energy sector.

Bitproperty already has a successful relationship with Nikken Housing through the solar farm project. This new agreement will deepen the relationship and ensure that Bitproperty investors have access to a steady stream of high quality investment opportunities.

Ryo Nomura, CEO of Bitproperty described the new partnership as "critical to our core business and an important step as we approach our Initial Coin Offering (ICO). We want to demonstrate to potential investors looking at our token sale that there willbe a steady pipeline of projects coming onto our platform. The agreement is the best sign that there is real excitement and demand for our solution. Nikken Housing is thrilled by the prospects of connecting with a global investor community and the possibilities enabled by Bitproperty's token model."

Bitproperty's other new partner is Alphabit, a fund focused on digital currencies. Alphabit uses various trading strategies to achieve its target of beating "the performance of Bitcoin on a risk-adjusted basis". Alphabit also invests in companies directly via a variety of ICOs to generate additional returns.

Bitproperty also announced that Alphabit co-founder Liam Robertson would join Bitproperty as a strategic advisor. Liam will provide Bitproperty with valuable insight and experience as the company approaches its ICO as well as helping guide the company as it completes the development of its platform and works to bring projects on board for investors.

Ryo Nomura remarked that "Liam is doing really exciting and innovative work in the space and we are excited to bring him on board as an advisor. He will give our team the knowledge base."

Liam commented, "Bitproperty has developed a really exciting business model that offers real value for potential investors. I'm looking forward to the company's ICO and opportunities this unique investment model can provide."

Nikken Housing

http://www.nikken-inc.jp/

Alphabit

http://www.alphabit.fund/

Bitproperty GmbH.

CEO Ryo Nomura

https://btptoken.io/en/

Contact: Ryo Nomura

+81-3-5412-7688

info@btptoken.io