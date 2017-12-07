MediaTek SoCs are optimized and ready for Android Oreo (Go edition)

Google and MediaTek collaborate to deliver improved performance in entry-level smartphones

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek Inc. today announced that it is a System-on-Chip (SoC) partner for providing Google's Android' Oreo (Go edition) software to smartphone makers, and after a deep collaboration with Google, MediaTek's MT6739, MT6737, and MT6580 SoCs, among others, now have board support packages available to run Android Oreo (Go edition). Google collaborated with MediaTek to ensure that Android Oreo (Go edition) works well on its line of processors, enabling a faster time-to-market mechanism for device manufacturers, and ensuring a quality Android smartphone experience that is both secure and affordable for devices with 512MB to 1GB of memory. This marks one of the first times that entry-level SoCs are ready to be used shortly after the latest version of Android, in this case Android 8.1 Oreo, has been released to the Android Open Source Project.

With Android Oreo (Go edition), Google has optimized its OS platform, first party apps and the Google Play' Store to improve the capabilities of entry level devices. Limited processing power and storage are top pain points for entry-level device users. Android Oreo (Go edition) was created to not only address these issues, but to also ensure that the devices are secure and that users have more control over data usage.

Android Oreo (Go edition) leverages the existing Google Play Store ecosystem to deliver apps that run smoothly on low memory devices. This improves the overall user experience with, and support for, devices that have 512MB to 1GB of memory, which results in significant bill of materials (BOM) cost savings. These savings enable device makers to provide the 400 million users who buy entry-level smartphones every year, a better option.

"Entry-level devices are the gateway to the internet for many people, and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience when they use these devices," said Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management, Android & Google Play. "We're excited that Android Oreo (Go edition) will significantly improve storage, performance, data management, and security."

"Today's announcement builds upon our existing work with Google, including our recent collaboration on Google's GMS Express to speed up the certification process," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit. "With Android Oreo (Go edition), we are partnering with Google to tackle the performance challenges of lower memory phones, improving the user experience of entry level smartphones for consumers in key markets across India, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America and South East Asia."

Android Oreo (Go edition) leverages MediaTek's acclaimed turnkey references and chipsets that are designed specifically to reduce product development time and compliance testing. A wide range of MediaTek SoC's supports Android Oreo (Go edition), including the MT6739 and MT6737 for 4G devices, as well as the MT6580 for 3G devices. This gives device makers the range of capabilities they need to develop devices for specific price points and markets.

Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones powered by MediaTek will be available in world-wide market by Q1, 2018.

