Hague Enterprises: Des Hague of JADA Spices Gears up for Growth

Renate Siekmann joins Executive Team as VP of Corporate Strategy and Communications

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / Des Hague, JADA Spices Chairman of the Board, announced today the addition of Renate Siekmann to the executive team as VP of Corporate Strategy and Communications. In this role, she will be working closely with Hague and the rest of the JADA Spices executive team to accelerate the growth and relevance of the brand. JADA Spices offers a selection of healthier seasonings made from unprocessed and unrefined sea salts, various herb and spices, including Turmeric, a powerful natural anti-inflammatory, and with no artificial additives or fillers.

"We are mobilizing to launch Jada across multiple channels and Renate is a central element in making sure we have the bandwidth, talent and professionalism in place to make the journey," said Hague.

Siekmann has held a number of senior-level positions prior to joining JADA Spices. A true renaissance woman, Siekmann brings vast experience and know-how to the table. Her resume includes producing a Canadian Academy-Award-nominated documentary (under professional name Montana Berg), working as a freelance photojournalist, running an international kitchen cabinet manufacturing business and ongoing development of various start-ups.

German by birth and residing in the US and Canada, Siekmann has travelled 6 continents to pursue her passion of viewing the world through the prism of culture and art. Siekmann has more than 25 years of experience in strategic planning, international business development, corporate marketing and communications, brand development, public relations and customer relationship management. She takes pride in connecting easily with most people. At present, Siekmann serves as Director of Business Development and Strategic Marketing at WC&P, a global consulting firm with a portfolio of 9,000 food, laundry and solid waste facilities planning and design projects in 32 countries around the world. In her spare time, she enjoys organic gardening and spending time with her four adult children and grandson.

"We are very excited about our growing team. We are grateful to extend our JADA family to include Renate, someone who has a profound understanding of building a brand," stated Jada Spices.

"I wholeheartedly embrace the vision of JADA Spices to fuel the world with good-tasting, healthy products that are environmentally responsible. I'm very excited to join this endeavor and help define Jada's long-term strategy for growth," said Siekmann.

About JADA Spices, LLC

JADA Spices, LLC is a US-based company serving the local & national market, with a vision for a delicious blend of tasty spices & herbs. JADA'S signature spice, Vegan Chicken Salt, has been featured on Valerie Bertinelli's "Valerie's Home Cooking" on the Food Network and earned Amazon's Best-Seller title on a few occasions. JADA's Vegan Chicken Salt, made from unprocessed and unrefined sea salt, onion and garlic powder as well as Turmeric and other spices, is the only Vegan Chicken Salt produced in America. It is a healthier alternative to table salt and chicken bouillon without MSG, soy, additives or fillers and without allergens, including milk, eggs or fish. Inspired by Australia's non-vegan Chicken Salt, JADA Spices proves that Vegan alternatives offer a much healthier option for health-conscious consumers without sacrificing taste. Currently, JADA Spices is proud to offer six Vegan flavors: Original, Low Sodium, Lime, Red Pepper, BBQ, and Turmeric Salt. For more information, visit: https://www.chickensalt.com/

