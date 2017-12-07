CAMMS' Project Management software beats 580 competitors to inaugural Capterra 'Best Functionality' award

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CAMMS' Enterprise Project Management software solution recognized with 'Best Functionality' badge by the world's leading digital marketplace for independent business software research and reviews

Global Enterprise Performance Management(EPM) software vendor, CAMMS-- a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions-- has been awarded a 'Best Functionality' badge for its Enterprise Project Managementapplication by international software comparison site, Capterra.

cammsproject, previously known as CAMMS' Integrated Project Manager softwaresolution, claimed the inaugural annual award ahead of more than 580 other solutions listed within the Project Management Software category on capterra.com. Capterra is the world's leading digital marketplace for independent business software research and reviews.

"Capterra 'best badges' recognize the most highly-rated products by users in a given software category," said Capterra. "CAMMS' Project Management solution has been awarded Capterra's functionality badge, with software users scoring its functionality 4.6 out of five on average. With several hundred products listed in the Project Management Software category on Capterra, claiming this badge is a great accomplishment."

"Independent recognition from Capterra positions CAMMS as a world leader in Project Management software," said CAMMS Director, Adam Collins. "This outstanding user-driven feedback, from a broad range of clients, demonstrates our ability to empower teams big and small with intuitive Project Management software they'll actually want to use."

Capterra 'best badges' are given to the products with the highest average review rating across all published reviews in the 12-month submission period. All reviews are based on real user feedback and are independently vetted by Capterra before publication. The submission period for Capterra listed Project Management Software solutions was between 15th September 2016 and 15th September 2017, with the results announced in November 2017.

For more information on the methodology behind Capterra's 'best badges', and how the final ratings are derived, GO HERE: https://landingpages.capterra.com/capterra-about-best-of-badge/

cammsproject was also recognized asa 'Pace Setter' in Gartner's 2017 FrontRunners quadrant for Project Management Softwarereport*. For details, GO HERE: http://cammsproject.com/news/gartner-recognizes-cammsproject-as-frontrunner/

*The content for the FrontRunners quadrantis derived from actual end-user reviews and ratings as well as vendor-supplied and publicly available product and company information that gets applied against a documented methodology; the results neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or any of its affiliates.

About CAMMS

CAMMS is a global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software company dedicated to transforming organizational strategy into reality. CAMMS offers the world's only true end-to-end, fully integrated, EPM platform.

Able to be used independently, or as part of a complete EPM platform, CAMMS is a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions.

Founded in 1996, CAMMS has tens of thousands of users across five continents, with offices in the UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. For more information, visit www.cammsgroup.com

