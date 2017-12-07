sprite-preloader
Leading Chinese Liquor Brand Tianchao Shangpin Holds Summit on Sharing Resources and Sharing Brands

RENHUAI, China, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tianchao Shangpin "Sharing Resources and Shaping Brands" Summit was heldat the Moutai Conference CenterHall on November 30, 2017, with more than 1,000 high-level officials from the Guizhou provincial government, top executives from KweichowMoutaiGroup, and leading members of the WorldAlcoholicDrinksAlliance and industry associations in attendance.

Kweichow Moutai Group Chairman and Deputy Party Secretary Yuan Renguo

Kweichow Moutai Group chairman and deputy party secretary Yuan Renguo explained at the event that 2017 is proving to be a crucial year for Moutai Group during China's 13thFive-year Plan period spanning 2016 to 2020. Despite a complex and constantly changing international economic environment, a slowdown in the pace of growth of the Chinese economy and ongoing adjustments to the path of development for Chinese industry, the group has maintained rapid growth, with many indicators hitting historic new highs, far better than expectations.

Kweichow Moutai Group Party Secretary and General Manager Li Baofang

The group's party secretary and general manager Li Baofang said at the event, "the group's 'Meeting in Africa through the Unique Aroma - China Kweichow Moutai One Belt, One Road Branding' initiative has been successful and represents another important milestone for us". Moutai Group has also set up a public interest fund to support the China's most disadvantaged in a move to add meaning to the Tianchao Shangpin brand.

The summit was hosted by deputy party secretary and secretaryof Committee for Discipline Inspection for the group Zhao Shuyue, with formerCroatian deputyprimeminister and WorldAlcoholicDrinksAlliance chairman Dr. Ante Sominic and his wife Rita Zhao attending and delivering speeches. The Sino-Russian Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development's Healthy Lifestyle Council chairman Liang Yushi read a message from Russian Healthy Lifestyles Council chairman Sergey Krusev.

Tianchao Shangpin Wine (Guizhou) Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman and President Huang Yongyi

Tianchao Shangpin has set an ambitious goal of 3 billion yuan (approx. US$450 million) in sales for 2018 and 10 billion yuan (approx. US$1.5 billion) by 2020, driving the achievement of an overall sales goal of 100 billion yuan (approx. US$15 billion) for the group, said Tianchao Shangpin Wine (Guizhou) vice chairman and president Huang Yongyi.

The summit laid out the roadmap for Tianchao Shangpin and proved a genuine morale booster, laying a solid foundation for both the company and the group to achieve the ambitious goals that each have set for themselves.

