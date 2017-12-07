IDEMIA, the world leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, announced today that it has received the "Best Supplier for Electronics 2016 Award" by Ficosa, a top-tier provider of systems and components for the automotive and mobility sector.

IDEMIA has been providing Device Identity Modules(DIM), a dedicated range of M2M SIM cards,to Ficosa since 2013. Today, as vehicles are more and more connected, IDEMIA consolidates its position as a key partner in the automotive sector. The high-quality products manufactured in IDEMIA's factory at Vitré, France, are in use in a major OEM telematics program in North America.

"We are delighted to grant this award to IDEMIA which is one of our most trusted partners. We have been working closely together to always improve our collaboration and this award is a way for us to value the high performance of IDEMIA concerning the quality of the products and customer support provided," declared Francesc Ollé, Electronics Corporate Commodity Manager Purchasing Managerat Ficosa Electronics.

"It is an honor for us to receive this award from Ficosa. Being named Best Supplier recognizes the success of our long-term business relationship and reflects our constant effort to fulfill and even exceed the expectations of our customers concerning quality of service and timely delivery," said Yves Portalier, IDEMIA, Executive Vice President for Connected Objects activities at IDEMIA, "we are looking forward to continuing and expanding cooperation in more telematics projects with Ficosa.

