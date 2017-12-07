

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 1.3 percent rise in October. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Utility costs grew 0.45 percent annually in November and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.37 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose to 1.5 percent in November from 1.3 percent in the prior month. That was just above the 1.4 percent rise economists had forecast.



