

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc. announced late Wednesday that it has signed a long-term agreement with German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) for the commercialization of Broflanilide, a new insecticide for chewing crop pests and non-crop pests control. The financial terms of this agreement were not disclosed.



First market introductions of Broflanilide products are expected in 2020.



This commercialization agreement follows the exclusive global license and development agreement between the two companies that was announced on June 11, 2014.



Under the terms of the latest deal, Mitsui granted BASF exclusive rights to market and sell Broflanilide products in certain markets worldwide. This excludes Japan and certain Asian and other countries where Mitsui holds exclusive and/or co-exclusive rights.



Broflanilide is a compound with a novel mode of action, demonstrating excellent efficacy in the control of many problematic chewing insect pests, including caterpillars and beetles in specialty and row crops, and non-crop pests such as termites, ants, cockroaches and flies.



It has potential use applications in cereals as a seed treatment for control of wireworms, as well as for foliar use in leafy and fruiting vegetables, potato, soybean, cotton, corn and legumes.



The active ingredient was discovered by Mitsui and the co-development of the insecticide with BASF began in 2014.



