Gemalto: Gemalto eSIM technology enables Always Connected experience for new Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced

Amsterdam, December 7, 2017 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is supplying the eSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc) (embedded SIM) solution for Microsoft's Surface Pro with LTE Advanced, the most connected laptop in its class1 which will begin shipping to business customers in December 2017. Gemalto's partnership with Microsoft enabled Surface to become the first fully integrated embedded SIM PC in the Windows ecosystem.

Gemalto's advanced technology supports seamless activation of mobile subscriptions for users of the innovative Surface Pro with LTE Advanced. This smooth experience leverages Gemalto's remote subscription management (http://www.gemalto.com/odc) solution in conjunction with Windows 10. Surface customers expect their products to deliver advanced technology and with Gemalto's eSIM solution, all possible connectivity options are available out-of-box, including the purchase of cellular data from the device itself.

Compliant with the GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning (https://www.gsma.com/rsp/) specifications, Gemalto's eSIM solution is fully integrated with Windows 10. This integration enables the Gemalto solution to have a complete servicing model so that patching and lifecycle management features are available as the technology and standards evolve over time. This capability extends the value promise of Surface as new experiences and capabilities will be available to today's purchasers of the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced.

"The Surface Pro has redefined the laptop category," said Paul Bischof, Director, Devices Program Management at Microsoft. "Gemalto's eSIM solution is helping us to materialize our vision of an uncompromised customer experience."

"Adoption of eSIM technology is growing rapidly. Mobile operators recognize the potential of seamless connectivity and increased convenience as a way of expanding their customer reach to additional devices" said Frédéric Vasnier, executive vice president Mobile Service and IoT for Gemalto. "We are at the beginning of a significant technology transformation and the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced represents the start."



