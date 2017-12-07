

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 3.8 percent increase in October. The measure has been rising since August last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew notably by 7.8 percent annually in November and transport costs advanced by 6.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.5 percent from October, when it dropped by 0.2 percent.



