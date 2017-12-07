Conference recognized as the Reference Conference on HIV Reservoirs Eradication Strategies

Data confirms findings from earlier study that HIV antiviral ABX464 decreases HIV DNA reservoir in CD4+ T cells

New data on the anti-inflammatory effects of ABX464 on rectal tissue will be presented

Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop a functional cure for HIV and treatments for inflammatory/autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced it will be presenting at the 8th International Conference on "HIV Persistence During Therapy". The conference will take place December 12-15 at the Marriott Biscayne Bay Resort in Miami, FL.

The presentation, to be given by Dr. Ross Cranston, M.D. of the Irsi Caixa AIDS Research Institute in Barcelona, Spain will take place on December 15 at 5:00 PM CET 11:00 AM EST.

Dr. Cranston's presentation will focus on ABX464-005, the Phase 2a clinical trial of ABIVAX's lead anti-viral candidate, ABX464. In clinical trials, ABX464 has shown an ability to reduce the latent viral reservoir of HIV. New data from the ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial reveal the safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic profile of ABX464. Dr. Cranston, said "These data confirm ABX464's ability to reduce viral DNA and show that it is safe in patients. These results are encouraging, highlighting the potential of ABX464."

Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., chief medical officer of ABIVAX, added "New data on the anti-inflammatory effects of ABX464 on rectal tissue will be presented. These data are highly encouraging and support the continued development of ABX464 for treatment of HIV and ulcerative colitis. We are pleased that our findings have garnered the interest of the scientific community and look forward to open dialogue to discuss the future development of ABX464."

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to develop novel treatments for viral and inflammatory diseases as well as cancer. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an antiviral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for providing a sustained viral remission or functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect, which is currently explored through a phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial in ulcerative colitis. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer for the treatment of cancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (e.g., Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza and Dengue), and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX).

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_

