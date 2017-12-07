Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Directorate Change

7 December 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Directorate Change

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Hervouet as a Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Fred Hervouet has 20 years' experience of working in different areas of the Financial Markets and Asset Management Industry. His experience includes Fixed Income and Derivatives Markets, Structured Finance/Project Finance, Structured Products, and Commodity Markets, Hedge Funds, Trading and Risk Management. Prior to moving to Guernsey in January 2014, he was Managing Director and Head of Commodity Derivatives Asia for BNP Paribas including Trading, Structuring and Sales. He holds a number of non-executive director positions including Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited and Toro Limited, where he is chairman. He holds a Master Degree in Financial Markets, Commodity Markets and Risk Management from University Paris Dauphine and an MSc in Applied Mathematics and International Finance. He is a member of the UK Institute of Directors, of the UK Association of Investment Companies, of the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce and of the Guernsey Investment Fund Association.

Commenting on the appointment of Fred Hervouet as a Non-executive Director, Chris Waldron (Non-executive Chairman) said:

"My fellow directors and I are very pleased to welcome Fred as a member of the Board. He brings a wealth of investment experience and we look forward to working with him.'

Appendix

Frederic Michel Hervouet, aged 44, is, or has been within the last five years, a director or partner in the following companies and partnerships:

There are no other disclosures in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.