Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Directorate Change

London, December 6
7 December 2017
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company')
Directorate Change
The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Hervouet as a Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.
Fred Hervouet has 20 years' experience of working in different areas of the Financial Markets and Asset Management Industry. His experience includes Fixed Income and Derivatives Markets, Structured Finance/Project Finance, Structured Products, and Commodity Markets, Hedge Funds, Trading and Risk Management. Prior to moving to Guernsey in January 2014, he was Managing Director and Head of Commodity Derivatives Asia for BNP Paribas including Trading, Structuring and Sales. He holds a number of non-executive director positions including Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited and Toro Limited, where he is chairman. He holds a Master Degree in Financial Markets, Commodity Markets and Risk Management from University Paris Dauphine and an MSc in Applied Mathematics and International Finance. He is a member of the UK Institute of Directors, of the UK Association of Investment Companies, of the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce and of the Guernsey Investment Fund Association.
Commenting on the appointment of Fred Hervouet as a Non-executive Director, Chris Waldron (Non-executive Chairman) said:
"My fellow directors and I are very pleased to welcome Fred as a member of the Board. He brings a wealth of investment experience and we look forward to working with him.'
|For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080
Appendix
Frederic Michel Hervouet, aged 44, is, or has been within the last five years, a director or partner in the following companies and partnerships:
|Current directorships and partnerships
|Past directorships and partnerships held within the last five years
|Tetragon Group Master Fund Limited
Tetragon Financial Group Limited
Lakestar (G.P) Limited
Lakestar II (G.P.) Limited
BCGSS 2 Guernsey Ltd - Babson Capital Global Special Situations Credit 2
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited
Terra Firma Holdings Limited
Terra Firma Investments (GP) 2 Limited
Terra Firma Investments (GP) 3 Limited
Terra Firma Investments Limited
Terra Firma Investments (Support Capital) Limited
Terra Firma Executive Investments (GP) Limited
Terra Firma DA Assignment CO Limited
TF Executive Investments 2 Limited
Terra Firma Capital Investment (GP) Limited
London 58 Limited
Island Sky Holdings Limited
Island Sky 2 (Guernsey) Limited
Terra Firma Investments 3 Limited
Terra Firma Capital Advisers Limited
Terra Firma Investments (Special Opportunities Fund I)
Annington Holdings Guernsey Limited
Terra Firma 3 Limited
Island Sky Investment Limited
TFSC Olymp Limited
Terra Firma Investments (GP) 6 Limited
Terra Firma Investments (Special Opportunities Fund II)
TFSC Topaz Limited
Lakestar III (GP) Limited
Lakestar Growth I (GP) Limited
Lakestar II Limited (partnership)
|HIG Global Corporate Credit Fund Limited
Brightwood US Middle Market Credit Fund Ltd.
Terra Firma Azzurra Holdings Limited
Terra Firma Investments (RE) Limited
