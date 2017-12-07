sprite-preloader
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, December 6

7 December 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Directorate Change

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Hervouet as a Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Fred Hervouet has 20 years' experience of working in different areas of the Financial Markets and Asset Management Industry. His experience includes Fixed Income and Derivatives Markets, Structured Finance/Project Finance, Structured Products, and Commodity Markets, Hedge Funds, Trading and Risk Management. Prior to moving to Guernsey in January 2014, he was Managing Director and Head of Commodity Derivatives Asia for BNP Paribas including Trading, Structuring and Sales. He holds a number of non-executive director positions including Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited and Toro Limited, where he is chairman. He holds a Master Degree in Financial Markets, Commodity Markets and Risk Management from University Paris Dauphine and an MSc in Applied Mathematics and International Finance. He is a member of the UK Institute of Directors, of the UK Association of Investment Companies, of the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce and of the Guernsey Investment Fund Association.

Commenting on the appointment of Fred Hervouet as a Non-executive Director, Chris Waldron (Non-executive Chairman) said:

"My fellow directors and I are very pleased to welcome Fred as a member of the Board. He brings a wealth of investment experience and we look forward to working with him.'

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080

Appendix

Frederic Michel Hervouet, aged 44, is, or has been within the last five years, a director or partner in the following companies and partnerships:

Current directorships and partnershipsPast directorships and partnerships held within the last five years
Tetragon Group Master Fund Limited

Tetragon Financial Group Limited

Lakestar (G.P) Limited

Lakestar II (G.P.) Limited

BCGSS 2 Guernsey Ltd - Babson Capital Global Special Situations Credit 2

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited

Terra Firma Holdings Limited

Terra Firma Investments (GP) 2 Limited

Terra Firma Investments (GP) 3 Limited

Terra Firma Investments Limited

Terra Firma Investments (Support Capital) Limited

Terra Firma Executive Investments (GP) Limited

Terra Firma DA Assignment CO Limited

TF Executive Investments 2 Limited

Terra Firma Capital Investment (GP) Limited
London 58 Limited

Island Sky Holdings Limited

Island Sky 2 (Guernsey) Limited

Terra Firma Investments 3 Limited

Terra Firma Capital Advisers Limited

Terra Firma Investments (Special Opportunities Fund I)

Annington Holdings Guernsey Limited

Terra Firma 3 Limited

Island Sky Investment Limited

TFSC Olymp Limited

Terra Firma Investments (GP) 6 Limited

Terra Firma Investments (Special Opportunities Fund II)

TFSC Topaz Limited

Lakestar III (GP) Limited

Lakestar Growth I (GP) Limited

Lakestar II Limited (partnership)		HIG Global Corporate Credit Fund Limited

Brightwood US Middle Market Credit Fund Ltd.

Terra Firma Azzurra Holdings Limited

Terra Firma Investments (RE) Limited

There are no other disclosures in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.


© 2017 PR Newswire