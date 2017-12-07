Groupe Eramet: ERAMET group Executive Committee Evolves

Paris, December 7th, 2017, 8:00am

ERAMET group Executive Committee Evolves

In line with the transformation process implemented since her nomination in May, Christel BORIES, Chairman & CEO of ERAMET group, announces the appointment of new members in the Group's Executive Committee and its New Caledonian subsidiary Société Le Nickel - SLN.

As from April 1, 2018, Kleber SILVA will join ERAMET as Deputy CEO in charge of mining divisions, thus succeeding to Philippe VECTEN, who has decided to retire. Kleber SILVA will join the Executive Committee.

Jérôme FABRE, currently CEO of Société Le Nickel - SLN, is appointed ERAMET group Deputy CEO in charge of the Alloys division and member of the Executive Committee. Jérôme FABRE will take up his new position from February 5, 2018. He will take over from Denis HUGELMANN, who has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the Group.

Bernard LAFLAMME will join ERAMET group at the beginning of 2018 as Deputy CEO of Société Le Nickel - SLN, in order to be proposed as CEO to the Société Le Nickel - SLN when the company's Board of Directors meets on February 16, 2018.

Christel BORIES commented: "These moves and arrivals in the Group are very positive signs of the renewal, internationalisation and enhancement of the skills at the top management level, as we are entering a new phase of our development". She also wished to "thank Philippe VECTEN for his commitment and the work done in his almost 20-year career at ERAMET, and Denis HUGELMANN for his contribution at the head of the Alloys division over the past five years".

Kleber SILVA, 54, a Brazilian and British national, holds a degree in mining engineering from the School of Mines of the University of Ouro Preto (Brazil), as well as a master's degree from Ecole des Mines de Paris. Since 2006, he has been Executive Vice-President in charge of iron ore and coal with ArcelorMittal, after being General Manager of VALE's mining operations in Brazil. He previously held various operating positions within the VALE Group in Brazil and with Quebec Cartier Mining in Canada.

Jérôme FABRE, 43, a French national, has been CEO of SLN since February 2015 after holding the positions of VP Operating Improvement and Deputy CEO in the company. He joined the ERAMET group as VP Development at ERAMET Nickel in early 2009. He previously held various positions in the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance (2000-2005), at the French Embassy to the United States from 2005 to 2007 and as economic advisor then technical advisor on financial and industrial affairs to the French Minister for Ecology, Energy, Sustainable Development and Spatial Development & Planning (2007-2009). He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées as chief engineer and holds an MBA from Collège des Ingénieurs (MBA).

Bernard LAFLAMME, 57, a Canadian national, graduated from Sherbrooke University (Canada) in electrical engineering, holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Quebec in Montréal and a Master's degree from the University of Quebec in Trois-Rivières. He was recently Chief Operating Officer of Baffinland Iron Ore Mines Corporation (Baffinland) after being General Manager of the Mont-Wright Mine Complex (ArcelorMittal) from 2012 to 2015. He previously held various management positions in paper companies in Canada and the United States.

