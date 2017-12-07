Systemair AB: Systemair AB Interim Report Q2 2017/18 - Stable organic growth

Press Release, December 7, 2017

Second quarter, August - October 2017

Net sales increased by 5.3 percent to SEK 1,864 million (1,769).

Organic growth was 4.2 percent (4.8).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 144 million (153).

The operating margin was 7.7 percent (8.7).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 101 million (115).

Earnings per share totalled SEK 1.95 (2.22).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 100 million (167).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"Over the second quarter, organic growth was 4.2 percent. Several regions reported strong growth, notably Eastern Europe with Russia at the forefront, and North America. Margins were affected by high raw material prices and lower volumes at some of the Group's factories. Price increases are under way to offset raw material costs, while we are seeing a market that remains strong, and many attractive projects."

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB has willingly chosen to make public or that which it is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was published at 08:00 (CET) on December 7, 2017.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.9 billion in financial year 2016/17 and currently employs about 5,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

