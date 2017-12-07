Lessons learned from solar failures could propel battery storage market to 12 GW by 2021, argues report by All-Party Parliamentary Group on Energy Storage, which implores government to be "on the front foot" when it comes to seizing ways to ensure energy security for the nation.

By 2021, the U.K. may well be on the outside of the EU looking in (although protracted Brexit talks currently show little sign of clambering above the morass of red tape), but the nation could be a world leader in energy storage deployment by then - provided the government exhibits hitherto-unseen levels of forward planning, argues a new report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Energy Storage.

According to the report, the U.K. could have 12 GW of subsidy-free battery storage deployed nationwide by 2021 if the government can learn the lessons of the solar industry's growth trajectory by carefully supporting policies and measures designed to deliver greater energy security to the country.

The report stresses that the capacity for cost reduction of battery storage technologies should not be underestimated in the way that solar PV was. As solar costs tumbled, the government - which had introduced generous FITs to encourage the uptake of PV - panicked and prematurely stripped away much of the support for solar .

The APPG report states that storage and solar share many similar characteristics, chiefly that both technologies enjoy massive ...

