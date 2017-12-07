

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate dropped slightly in November, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 3 percent in November from 3.1 percent in October. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 3.1 percent.



Meanwhile, on an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.1 percent from 3 percent in October.



The number of people out of work increased by 2,517 from the previous month. At the end of November, 137,317 unemployed people were enrolled in the Regional Employment Centers.



The jobless rate among youth, aged below 24, slid to 3 percent from 3.1 percent a month ago, data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX