

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's industrial production for October. Economists forecast production to grow 0.9 percent on month, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in September. Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound and the greenback, it recovered against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1790 against the greenback, 132.72 against the yen, 0.8816 against the pound and against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



