RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec launches new website - modern, innovative, attractive

Zwolle - 07th December 2017

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of advanced semiconductor microchips, has completely redesigned its website and is proud to present itself in a modern, innovative and attractive way. With an appealing facelift, the new website is not only state-of-the-art, but also convinces visually with its new look. A clear and user-friendly navigation optimizes the functionality. With the new website, RoodMicrotec takes a big step into the future.

This is the first big overhaul of the website since it was originally launched in 2008. The content and structure of the company's website has been completely revised. In addition, a complete new design was implemented. It ensures a fresh and modern appearance. The new website impresses its users with clear text, professional graphics and high quality pictures. Especially the slider on the main page is an eye-catcher and underlines RoodMicrotec's new online appearance.

Reinhard Pusch, COO, RoodMicrotec: "Together with our strong sales increase this year, the new website is a great starting point for further business development. In addition, the new website represents an important step towards our improved visibility in the market. On the one hand we want to use this visibility to generate new business and on the other hand to increase RoodMicrotec's visibility in the ASIC market."

The credit for conception and design goes to pixel-kraft GmbH, who redesigned the new website. The website project was initiated in July of this year. "A launch of this size usually takes one year. But thanks to the good cooperation between RoodMicrotec and pixel-kraft, it could be realized within five months. Great work has been done on both sides", commented Estera Grelle, PR Manager, RoodMicrotec.

From left to the right: Estera Grelle, Martin Sallenhag, Reinhard Pusch - RoodMicrotec, Christoph Ziegeler - pixel-kraft

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

