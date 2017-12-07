

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group plc (LGEN.L) announced the Group continues to see great momentum in all its businesses in the year to date and has experienced particularly strong growth in recent weeks. Legal & General Retirement has delivered total sales for 2017 to date of 6.2 billion pounds, with the business showing strong momentum in the UK and US institutional pension risk transfer markets, as well as in individual annuities and lifetime mortgages. Annuity sales generated 4.5 billion pounds of annuity premium.



Nigel Wilson, CEO, said: 'L&G is on track for a record year for earnings and profits. Our core business divisions are generating formidable momentum.'



