

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production dropped unexpectedly in October, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Industrial production fell 1.4 percent month-on-month in October, following a revised 0.9 percent drop in September. Production was forecast to rebound 0.9 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production decreased 2.0 percent. Energy production advanced 5.1 percent, while construction output decreased 1.3 percent.



Production of capital goods fell 2.7 percent and output of consumer goods dropped 2.6 percent. At the same time, the production of intermediate goods showed a decrease of 1.0 percent.



