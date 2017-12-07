

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L), a UK-based regeneration specialist, Thursday said that it expects full-year results to be in line with expectations.



In its trading update for the period to November 30, the company noted that in line with strategic plans, in the second half of the year, it has continued to make good progress with pipeline of high quality development opportunities.



Over the past six months, the company said it has seen continued occupier demand for product, with the proportion of committed industrial and logistics pipeline being speculatively developed now 59%, compared to 73 percent in May.



The company expects commercial development profits for the year to be in line with plan.



The UK housebuilding market has remained resilient throughout 2017, particularly in the regions, it said



Mark Allan, Chief Executive, said, 'We have continued to advance our new strategic objectives since announcing them in June 2017 and have made solid progress in terms of accelerating delivery and focusing activity towards the higher performing industrial and logistics sector and our St. Modwen Homes business, both of which are experiencing excellent growth. At the same time, St. Modwen's diverse portfolio and broader business has continued to perform well, demonstrating resilience and growth, and signalling that the full year results will be in line with expectations.'



The Company intends to announce its results for the full year on February 6, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX