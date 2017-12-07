Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-07 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UAB DELFI, the subsidiary company of AS Ekspress Grupp, is selling its magazine publishing business and aims at concentrating on developing the online media. The magazine publishing business is being sold to company "GM Media Invest".



"In Lithuania we are well known as the leaders of the online media, thus have made a strategic decision to concentrate all our efforts on this particular field, on strengthening and expanding it", Vytautas Benokraitis, UAB DELFI managing director, said.



Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee