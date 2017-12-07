Itiviti Wins FOW International Award for MiFID II Regulatory Solution

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry, today announced that its regulatory solution Itiviti Analyst was recognized as "Best New Technology Product - Regulatory Reporting" at the 2017 FOW (Futures & Options World) International Awards, presented yesterday at the FOW prize event in London.

Itiviti Analyst addresses the new regulatory trading landscape brought by the application of MiFID II in January 2018. This mandates investment firms to manage a more demanding set of compliance requirements, which in turn are expected to produce secondary issues related to trading strategy and performance. With its pioneering suite of five modules, Itiviti Analyst helps manage regulatory as well as competitive issues, enabling firms to address compliance confidently and efficiently while maintaining a focus on business innovation and growth.

"We are naturally very proud each time Itiviti's commitment to innovation and technology excellence is recognized," said Jonas Hansbo, Chief Strategy Officer, Itiviti. "Our latest FOW International Award for Itiviti Analyst means even more, as this award is also a testament to our industry and regulatory expertise."

The annual FOW International Awards recognize the best performance in the cleared derivatives industry. The "Best New Technology Product - Regulatory Reporting" winner is selected by a jury of industry experts, independent of the FOW team. Judges singled out Itiviti Analyst mentioning that the solution "addresses a wide scope of MiFID II-related reporting and includes MAR compliance module in one, as well as cost analysis and best execution analyses" and that "the timely product produced by Itiviti merits the first place for its comprehensiveness and appropriateness."

"The introduction of MiFID II is a major concern for the derivatives and risk management community, and the impact on our industry clearly shows that compliance is now more than a legal issue; it also involves fintech solutions to ease the regulatory burden and business decisions to stay competitive in a new market landscape," said William Mitting, publisher of FOW. "The Best New Technology Product Award indicates that Itiviti has captured the broad scope of these needs, and done so in a very timely fashion."

Itiviti Analyst is a vendor-agnostic solution that can be implemented with minimal impact on existing trading infrastructure while covering multiple asset classes (equities, ETFs, derivatives and bonds).

For easy and smooth adaptation to each client's unique demands and configuration, it offers a selection of five functional modules:

Algo Monitoring, real-time monitoring of algorithmic trading activity, in accordance to RTS 6, detecting rouge algorithms, generating alerts of relevant events.

Market Maker Compliance, real-time monitoring and reporting of market making obligation requirements.

Market Abuse Regulation, providing a real-time monitoring, detection and reporting of suspicious orders and trades.

Best Execution, reporting in accordance to RTS 27 and RTS 28, disclosing and publishing data relating to execution quality.

Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA), pre-trade execution cost estimation, real-time execution outcome as well as post-trade execution reporting.

