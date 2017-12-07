Airbiquity Unveils New OTAmatic' Release Further Strengthening Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Offering for Automotive

New Features Support Edge Data Analytics, Consumer Purchasing, and Defense In-Depth Security Approach

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced the latest release of OTAmatic'. As an industry-leading multi-ECU over-the-air (OTA) solution, the new OTAmatic release further strengthens an already robust offering to reliably and securely automate and orchestrate automotive OTA software update and data management campaigns for connected vehicles.

As the number of connected vehicles produced accelerates, it is imperative that automakers enable those vehicles to receive OTA software updates and transfer data. With a reliable and secure OTA solution in place, billions of dollars in software-related recalls and cybersecurity expenses can be mitigated, vehicle performance and feature enhancements can be delivered post-consumer purchase, automaker supply chain and operations can be optimized, and new opportunities for expanding and monetizing connected vehicle ecosystems can be realized. However, OTA also presents an unprecedented challenge for automakers: managing the increasing complexity of planning and executing OTA software update and data management campaigns for millions of vehicles around the world.

Airbiquity's market-leading OTAmatic software and data management offering addresses this challenge with a sophisticated back-end service delivery management capability that allows automakers and suppliers to efficiently plan and execute multi-ECU software update and data campaigns-at scale- with highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, fully customizable consumer communications, and solution deployment flexibility. In addition to the previous release features, the strengthened OTAmatic solution now includes:

Edge Data Analytics Framework: OTAmatic supports upgradable analytic modules from data analytics providers, and the anonymization and normalization of vehicle data for automaker and third-party value generation.

OTAmatic supports upgradable analytic modules from data analytics providers, and the anonymization and normalization of vehicle data for automaker and third-party value generation. Consumer Purchasing: OTAmatic on-demand software updates enable consumer purchase of new features and services post-vehicle sale, and customizable consumer interactions via infotainment system and smartphone applications.

OTAmatic on-demand software updates enable consumer purchase of new features and services post-vehicle sale, and customizable consumer interactions via infotainment system and smartphone applications. "Defense In-Depth" Security: OTAmatic's end-to-end security approach spansconfidentiality, integrity, authenticity, and availability leveraging standards-based certification, authentication, encryption, and the compromise-resilient Uptanesoftware update security system for automotive (initiated and funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security).

"Airbiquity has an unrivaled track record of developing innovative software technology, cloud-based services, and successfully deploying connected vehicle programs," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "We're committed to continually improving our OTAmatic offering so our automotive customers can better manage their vehicles over the entire vehicle lifecycle, offer new vehicle features and services to consumers post-purchase, and ultimately leverage a data exchange platform for data management, analytics, and monetization in the future."

To learn more about Airbiquity's OTAmatic offering, visit here. Airbiquity will also host customer and analyst meetings to demonstrate the latest OTAmatic release features at CES 2018, January 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV. To request a meeting contact sales@airbiquity.com.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquityis a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

