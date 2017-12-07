EY appoints six leaders to the EY Global Executive leadership team

- New leaders to continue to focus on delivering EY's Vision 2020 strategy, which includes helping clients navigate disruption, delivering high-quality audits and enabling innovation across the organization

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EY today announces six appointments to the EY Global Executive leadership team, its most senior body focused on strategy, execution and operations. These new leaders will continue to focus on the delivery of the EY Vision 2020 strategy.

The new appointments take effect on 1 July 2018, the start of the EY financial year. All outgoing partners are retiring from their roles.

Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"These appointments showcase our talented bench of diverse and highly skilled people at EY. Our new leaders will continue to build upon our strong foundation of shared values and purpose. They have demonstrated an ability to manage high-performing teams and deliver high-quality results. As more businesses turn to us to help them seek the upside of digital disruption, I am confident these leaders, backed by our exceptional people around the world, can meet EY clients' needs in this dynamic environment.

"I thank our current leadership for their great work and achievements. I'm excited about our new appointees and look forward to working with them more closely in their new roles."

New Appointments

EY Americas geographic area and EY US

Kelly Grier has been appointed to the combined post of EY US Chairman and Managing Partner and EY Americas Area Managing Partner. This appointment will see Kelly lead the Americas geographic area, which together represent more than US$14.5b in revenue and more than 71,500 people in EY member firms in 31 countries. Kelly is an audit partner at EY US and was most recently Regional Managing Partner for the US Central Region. In her 27-year tenure with EY, she served many of the largest and multinational EY clients helping them to transform and grow. She also comes with global experience having worked in Germany and Switzerland and she has held a variety of roles. She will succeed Steve Howe.

EY Asia-Pacific geographic area

Pat Winter has been appointed EY Asia-Pacific Area Managing Partner. A partner at EY for 19 years, he will lead EY's fastest growing geographic area - which grew 11.3% in FY17 to US$3.6b and now includes 44,000 people. Pat was previously EY Asia-Pacific Deputy Area Managing Partner. He brings strong accounting, transactions and corporate finance experience, having led numerous due diligence and initial public offerings for many emerging and fast growing companies. Pat has also spearheaded various growth initiatives and grew capabilities through strategic acquisitions, like those of EYC3 and Open Windows Australia, which brought key data analytics and cyber-security advisory capabilities. He succeeds Steven Phan.

Markets

Jay Nibbe has been appointed EY Global Vice Chair - Markets, responsible for leading the globally integrated, account focused go-to-market strategy and business planning across all EY service lines, sectors and geographic areas. As part of this, Jay will also lead EY global solutions, EY research teams, all alliance partnerships, business development, digital services and the global alumni program. In his most recent role as Global Vice Chair - Tax, Jay led the global Tax service line, which in FY17 achieved US$8.2b in revenues. He brings deep and relevant experience to the new role, having previously led Markets for the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa geographic area. He also brings considerable global experience having worked and lived in New York, London, Moscow, among other locations. He succeeds Uschi Schreiber and his successor to the Global Tax role will be announced in January.

Talent

As EY Global Vice Chair - Talent, Trent Henry will continue to develop the EY workforce of the future strategy, which seeks to build on and support the base of 250,000 EY people. This includes actively recruiting and developing the leading talent from around the world and meeting growing demands for digital, specialist data and analytical skills across the global organization. Trent is CPA-qualified and was most recently EY Canada Regional Managing Partner. Under his leadership and focus on talent, EY Canada was the only one of the Big Four listed on Canada's Best Workplaces list in 2017 and it was voted Universum's most attractive professional services employer in Canada. Additionally, he helped EY Canada become the profession's growth leader for six consecutive years. Trent brings considerable experience from his 28-year career at EY, particularly in the Tax business where he held a number of senior positions. He succeeds Nancy Altobello.

Global Accounts

Alison Kay has been appointed Chair of the EY Global Accounts Committee, a three-year rotating role, in addition to her current role as EY Global Vice Chair - Industry. In her EY Global Accounts Committee role, Alison is responsible for optimizing growth across EY top accounts - the most global and most complex accounts. Alison will continue to help ensure EY is at the forefront of industry disruption and convergence issues as well as enabling EY to develop innovative, sector-specific solutions.

Early-stage partner representation

Jessie Qin joins the EY Global Executive leadership team in a three-year rotating role reserved for an early-stage member firm partner. Jessie is a partner in the EY Advisory service line based in Zurich and has 14 years of consulting experience across EY and other organizations including PwC and IBM, working across Australia, China and more recently, Switzerland.

