Free Tool FindHSCodes.com Launches to Ease Apparel Sourcing Headaches

A free online tool, FindHSCodes.com, has been launched to help apparel professionals find the correct Harmonized System (HS) codes used to categorise garments.

Knowing the correct code is vital in order to be able to find the duty rates and rules that apply to a particular type of clothing.

Two other tools - TradeAgreementFinder.com and ApparelAgreementFinder.com - have also been created to show whether an apparel-related trade agreement exists between two regions, and how many trade agreements a country is part of.

Andrew Leighton, product director for just-style, said: "Trade agreements and tariff rates underpin the apparel industry. These tools - and the product they are derived from, re:source - address some of the problems that apparel sourcing executives face everyday."

The trio of launches coincides with the announcement of the open beta of just-style's new online apparel sourcing tool, re:source; a result of years of research into the problems experienced by apparel sourcing professionals.

Made up of a suite of tools, the first tool to be released from re:source - the trade agreements and tariffs database - is designed to give apparel sourcing professionals:

A clear, single source of garment tariffs.

Country and category filters to help people find the right duty rate.

Trade agreement rules written in plain English.

From today you can register to use the trade agreements and tariffs database for free for a limited time by visiting http://www.tryresourcetoday.com.

Future tools within re:source will include a Trade Data Tool, Country Profiles and a Product Costing Database.

About re:source

re:source is an apparel sourcing planning suite that helps sourcing professionals decide where to source products from. It uses data and intelligence to help the apparel industry save time, shrink costs and manage supply chain risk.

About just-style

just-style.com provides data, information and insight on global apparel supply chain issues so sourcing executives can build strategies for the future. just-style is published by Aroq Limited, a business to business online publisher.

