Tis' the Season to Be Frazzled: 1 in 10 Want to Cancel Christmas Altogether - and 1 in 6 Want to Go on Holiday to Escape the Festive Frenzy, Klarna Research Reveals

Brits today are so stressed out in the extended run up to Christmas that they're overwhelmed and exhausted when the day itself arrives, according to new research from Klarna, the Swedish payment company.

The research found that as a result of stress, 1 in 10 are tempted to cancel Christmas altogether, whilst 1 in 6 want to go on holiday to escape the festive frenzy, and it's shopping which is the major cause.

The research into the opinions of more than 2,000 Brits found that:

21% of people over the age of 44 said that their happiest point during the festive season is when it's all over

Almost a third of Brits are left feeling exhausted on Boxing Day

1 in 12 have previously gone on holiday over Christmas to get away from it all - and a significant 1 in 6 have wished they could follow suit

Klarna's research shows that Brits visit an average of 7 online retailers, 11 high street shops and spend an exhausting 7.2 hours Christmas shopping. The Swedish payment company is on a mission to make it smoother for people to shop online, by enabling them to receive their order before paying, or by paying with just one click.

The study suggests that Christmas shopping is to blame for heightened Christmas stress levels, and key points include:

A fifth (20%) said finding perfect gifts was the biggest cause of stress, whilst for a quarter (25%), it was crowds in store

More than a quarter (27%) have previously walked out of a shop in frustration

1 in 10 (10%) Brits have stayed up all night Christmas shopping online

20% of people said help spreading the cost would make shopping smoother, and this rises to 31% of people aged 25 - 34 who would most appreciate help spreading festive spending

More than half (57%) of people surveyed have been stuck with unwanted gifts they couldn't return; socks, kitchen utensils and ill-chosen underwear were named as some of the most unwanted gifts

Have a smoother Christmas

Psychologist and behavioural expert Honey Langcaster-James explains: "We used to confine festivities to a more traditional and modest 'twelve days of Christmas' but now the season begins immediately after Halloween and extends over a long period full of preparation, organisation and celebration. This increases the sense of responsibility to make Christmas a big event and takes its toll on our emotional wellbeing. There's a huge amount of pressure to make sure the run up to Christmas and the day itself are absolutely perfect.

"When it comes to all the preparation involved, having to battle the crowds, stand in long queues and increased spending can all impact upon people's moods and stress levels, so finding a way to reduce stress and combat the pressure is key to making it through the festive season without becoming too emotionally frazzled."

Luke Griffiths, UK General Manager at Klarna which commissioned the research, commented: "Gift shopping for family and friends should be a pleasure, not a chore. But for many, the pressure we feel this time of year is getting the better of us, and Christmas cheer is being replaced by Christmas fear.

"At Klarna we're on mission to ensure shoppers have a smooth festive season by making it smoother to shop online. This could mean paying later in January 2018 or simply buying with just one click. With the ability to pay later, people can reduce the strain and concentrate on enjoying the holidays.

"With careful planning, buying online and making the most of flexible payment options, Christmas shopping can become one less stress for busy Brits this year."

