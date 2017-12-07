

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper confirmed its earnings outlook for the current year with adjusted EBIT in the range of 1.0 to 1.2 billion euros. For 2018, Uniper expects adjusted EBIT of between 0.8 and 1.1 billion euros.



Uniper plans to increase the dividend by 25 percent for next year. The Group said, for 2018, approximately 310 million euros shall be distributed to shareholders, and 250 million euros shall be distributed for the current year, as already announced. Until 2020 the dividend shall increase on average by 25 percent per year.



Uniper CEO Klaus Schäfer said: 'Despite continued focus on Europe, we will be paying close attention to the US and Asia in particular - more than we have previously. In all our activities, we want to make optimal use of the opportunities our portfolio presents and selectively expand on them. Growth will occur in an essentially organic fashion.'



