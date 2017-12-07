With the May 2018 GDPR Deadline Looming, Onapsis Enables Customers to Quickly Determine if Their SAP Landscape Meets Compliance Mandates

Onapsis, the global experts in SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced new automated product functionality in the Onapsis Security Platform (OSP) specific to GDPR compliance mandates. This functionality will allow Onapsis customers to quickly evaluate if SAP systems are meeting the requirements of this mandate to protect EU data subjects information. As with any new policy, the first stage is to identify those SAP systems that are in scope. In the case of GDPR, these are any systems that process, handle or store user information.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is an EU regulation with an enforcement date in May 2018 concerning the protection of EU data subjects' personal and sensitive information. Research conducted by the UK Ireland SAP User Group shows 86% of SAP users do not fully understand how GDPR will affect their SAP landscapes and how to reach compliance. It is almost certain GDPR will have an impact, in some way or another, on any company large enough to have chosen SAP, which touches all aspects of a business. In fact almost every SAP system includes GDPR's core element: personal data.

"In speaking to our customers, we know that GDPR is a complicated mandate and many organizations are struggling to determine if or how their SAP landscapes are relevant. With this in mind, Onapsis's newly released audit policy within the Onapsis Security Platform (OSP) automatically evaluates any SAP system through the lens of the data protection requirements of GDPR. This includes both data at rest, data in transit and the assessment of data access or authorizations," commented Alex Horan, Director of Product Management, Onapsis.

Through the execution of this new policy, enterprises leveraging OSP can identify SAP systems that do not have adequate protection of the data and processes. Users will receive detailed guidance on how to address these security gaps. As new systems are brought in, scoped and tagged as GDPR, they will automatically be included in the next audit.

For further understanding of GDPR and how it affects SAP, download the recently released white paper from the Onapsis Research Labs titled, "SAP and GDPR: Keeping Your Organization Ahead of the Upcoming EU Law."

Onapsis's Director of Product Management, Alex Horan, will host a live webcast to help organizations understand the complex issue of GDPR and SAP on December 19th at 9:00am and 1:00pm EST. Register here for the webcast.

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP and Oracle applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis's solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cybersecurity solution on the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis's context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, who continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts at the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyberattacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms. Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled "Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications," which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform. This patented technology is well known, industry wide, and has gained Onapsis recognition on the Deloitte Technology Top 500, as a Red Herring North America Top 100 company and a SINET 16 Innovator.

For more information, please visit www.onapsis.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Google+, or LinkedIn.

Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis, Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.

