

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ladbrokes Coral Group plc (LAD.L) said it is in 'detailed' discussions regarding a takeover by GVC Holdings plc (GVC.L) in a deal which would value the group at 3.9 billion pounds.



As per the terms of the Possible Offer, Ladbrokes Coral shareholders would be entitled to 32.7 pence in cash and 0.141 ordinary GVC shares for each Ladbrokes Coral share, and a potential further value of up to 42.8 pence structured as a contingent value right 'CVR'.



The companies anticipate that Ladbrokes Coral shareholders would hold about 46.5 per cent, and GVC shareholders would hold about 53.5 per cent of the issued and to be issued share capital of the enlarged group.



Based on the respective Ladbrokes Coral and GVC share prices as at the close of business on 6 December 2017, the Possible Offer values Ladbrokes Coral at 160.9 pence per Ladbrokes Coral share, equating to a total equity value of about 3.1 billion pounds, plus a CVR of up to 42.8 pence per Ladbrokes Coral share, equating to a total equity value of up to about 3.9 billion pounds, including the maximum CVR.



It is expected that the Proposed Offer would include a mix and match facility allowing Ladbrokes Coral shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive more cash or more new ordinary shares in GVC, subject to offsetting elections made by other Ladbrokes Coral shareholders, as the case may be. The CVR would not be included in the mix and match facility.



Whilst the determination of the senior management positions will be finalised by the parties over the coming weeks, it has been agreed by the parties that Kenneth Alexander would be the CEO of the enlarged group should the transaction proceed to completion.



The Board of GVC also believes that the transaction will be double digit EPS accretive from the first full year post-completion and following all reasonably expected outcomes of the Triennial Review, including the FOBT maximum stake being set at 2.00 pounds.



As per the U.K. rule, GVC is required, by not later than 5.00 pm (London time) on 4 January 2018, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Ladbrokes Coral or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.



