Maxtech Ventures Inc.: Maxtech Engages Cairn Energy ERA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF), ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a signed agreement with Cairn Energy Research Advisors ("Cairn ERA").

Sam Jaffe is the founder and Managing Director of Cairn ERA. He has more than twelve years experience as an analyst, consultant and executive in the energy storage industry. He is an authority on battery usage on the grid, transportation, and consumer electronics. He is an accomplished public speaker and a frequent keynote speaker at conferences and events throughout the world, including Battery Power, Interbattery Korea, Stockage D'Energie and the Energy Storage Association annual meeting. He is frequently quoted in multiple press outlets, including the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

Manganese is a critical and irreplaceable element used in steel production, fertilizers, as well as lithium-ion batteries and other clean-energy applications. Electric vehicles, off-grid power systems and other energy storage applications will require significant amounts of high-quality manganese. Maxtech is pleased to announce the Company will become a research and subscription client of the Battery and Energy Storage Subscription Service offered by Cairn ERA. "The supply side of the battery industry is in need of new sources of all crucial materials, including Manganese," says Sam Jaffe. "Maxtech has shown that it could become a major player in this space."

Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech said "As we expand our global manganese exploration assets and partnerships, the Company is advancing to the forefront of the clean energy industry. Having a strong industry research group advising of current pricing, delivery and market trends is essential to this mandate. I am pleased to welcome Sam Jaffe and his firm to the advisory side of the company."

About Cairn ERA

Cairn ERA is a battery industry consulting and advisory firm and produces strategic market research, data and analysis on the supply chain, manufacturing, emerging technologies and end markets for batteries. All Cairn ERA partners have multiple years of experience working in the energy sector and have a strong and diverse network of contacts throughout the industry. The Cairn ERA approach to research and modelling has been honed over decades of experience in providing first-rate deliverables to some of the world's most successful and demanding companies.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

