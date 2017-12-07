

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Company (RTN) announced the company has formed Raytheon Emirates, a new, wholly owned subsidiary incorporated and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. The company said the new subsidiary will oversee its operations in the Emirates by leveraging capabilities and resources in the fields of cybersecurity, effectors, air defense and sustainment, and advanced technology, and by applying Raytheon expertise, processes and systems to the development of human capital and locally based suppliers.



Raytheon Emirates is incorporated on Al Maryah Island, and plans are underway to establish operational branches in other areas of Abu Dhabi.



