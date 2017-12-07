Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in November

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 17.0 billion in November. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 18.7 billion. The difference is mainly explained by lower tax income.

Tax income was approximately SEK 2 billion lower than forecast, mainly due to higher tax reimbursements.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was in line with the forecast.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion lower than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of November 2017, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 56.1 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,274 billion at the end of November.

The outcome for December will be published on 9 January at 9.30 a.m.

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Nov. Forecast Nov. Deviation Nov. Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -16 994 -18 672 1 678 -10 792 -56 138 Primary borrowing requirement excl. net lending3 -16 534 -18 787 2 254 -9 750 -62 942 Net lending to agencies etc. -934 -837 -96 -53 -1 545 Interest payments on central government debt 473 953 -480 -988 8 349 - Interest on loans in SEK 907 939 -32 -486 11 773 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -596 -34 -562 -536 -895 - Realised currency gains and losses 162 48 114 33 -2 529 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (October 2017). 3 Net of the state's primary income and expenditure excluding net lending to agencies.

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

