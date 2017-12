PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade gap widened in October from a month earlier, the customs office reported Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 5.0 billion in October from EUR 4.6 billion in September.The deficit was forecast to increase to 4.7 billion.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 5.3 billion.



Exports increased to EUR 40.45 billion in October from EUR 40.29 billion. Imports grew from EUR 44.93 billion to EUR 45.4 billion.



