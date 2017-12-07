Leading Swedish high-tech and global engineering group uses JDA for a cloud-based end-to-end parts logistics process to reach customers' far-flung job sites, from mines, to construction sites, to rock excavation sites

In remote work locations such as mines and construction sites, it can be challenging to deliver spare parts and tools quickly and efficiently, while maintaining high uptime and delivering on customer promises. That's why Sandvik Mining and Rock Technologyhas selected JDA Software Group, Inc.to redefine its logistics processes and ultimately provide better and more reliable customer service.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, service, and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, crushing and screening, loading and hauling, tunneling, quarrying and breaking, and demolition. In 2016, sales were approximately 31 billion SEK with about 14,000 employees in continuing operations.

Sandvik will leverage the JDA Cloud with several solutions from JDA Intelligent Fulfillment, including JDA Transportation Management, JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Warehouse Labor Management. Sandvik will leverage JDA Consulting Services and be deployed in the JDA Cloud.

"Parts logistics is a highly critical aspect of our business in getting spare parts to mining and construction sites quickly. Beyond needing to streamline and gain visibility into logistics flow, we needed to ensure we could deliver parts at the right time," said Juha Virtanen, logistics transformation manager, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology. "We chose JDA to give us seamless integration of TMS and WMS, so we could manage our processes from end to end."

As the digitalization of the supply chain continues, Sandvik realized it needed to upgrade and in some cases, revamp its processes to stay competitive. With an integrated set of transportation, warehousing and labor management solutions from JDA, Sandvik will be able to dynamically and profitability select the most cost-efficient carrier to deliver products to their customers as efficiently as possible. Further, Sandvik will have automated carrier service optimization, last-mile delivery visibility and the ability to anticipate route bottlenecks and delivery delays before they occur.

"Sandvik's customers are often in far-flung locations that are not easy to get to, such as mines and rock excavation sites. With JDA, Sandvik will gain increased cost efficiency and cost control as they redefine their logistics and transportation processes, ultimately becoming a more flexible and competitive organization," said Franck Lheureux, regional vice president, sales, EMEA, JDA. "We'll create a complete platform for Sandvik that will not only optimize their business, but yield increased visibility and traceability as well as drive down losses in warehousing."

