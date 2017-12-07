sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,178 Euro		-0,042
-0,30 %
WKN: 865956 ISIN: SE0000667891 Ticker-Symbol: SVKB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDVIK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,12
14,172
11:03
14,242
14,271
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDVIK AB
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANDVIK AB14,178-0,30 %