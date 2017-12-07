To sustain growth and increase organic traffic in Europe, BRIDGE partnered with Pizza Hut to launch a vast project to redesign their websites. With the objective of increasing local search visibility in the countries where Pizza Hut operates, BRIDGE identified two key initiatives: the standardization of the websites and the deployment of store locators. Pizza Hut chose the BRIDGE solution over alternative providers because of their continued innovation to optimize digital journey to drive footfall. BRIDGE is the leader in online to offline marketing solutions by Leadformance. Based in Europe it is also part of the SoLocal Group.

Thanks to the BRIDGE solution, each country now has its own customized store locator and local pages highlighting each individual Pizza Hut location. Each local page lists contact details, address, opening hours, and the different services offered by that specific store. The store locator also includes different conversion features including online booking for "dine in" restaurants along with delivery options to increase sales.

Many countries including Poland, Malta and Germany have already implemented their store locators. Spain and Portugal are expected to do so in the near future. The main objective has been to increase organic traffic for local search queries such as "Pizza City". Beyond organic traffic, the store locator will allow consumers to be directed to Pizza Hut ecommerce pages.

Pizza Hut, part of the Yum! Group (with KFC and Taco Bell), has experienced double digit growth. Pizza Hut Poland has already seen a 50% increase in organic traffic thanks to the partnership.

Comments from Cyril Laurent, Co-founder and CEO of Leadformance -

"We deployed the first store locator in Poland last summer. The proportion of organic visits from SEO on local pages is 50% higher than other Pizza Hut pages. Also, the store locator generates 16% more visitors with a bounce rate that is three times lower. Our vision is to guide Pizza Hut and all our clients in the deployment of an adapted solution that overcomes their global and local challenges, and increases the volume of online and in-store sales."

