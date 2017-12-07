Cell Medica (or 'the Company'), a leader in next generation cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Annalisa Jenkins, MBBS, FRCP, as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Dr Annalisa Jenkins is a life sciences business and thought leader with over 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience in advancing programs from scientific research through clinical development, regulatory approval and into healthcare systems globally. Prior to joining Cell Medica, Dr Jenkins served as President and CEO of Dimension Therapeutics, a leading gene therapy company that was acquired by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in November 2017. Dr Jenkins previously held multiple leadership positions, including executive vice president, head of Global Research and Development for Merck Serono, where she led Global Medical Affairs and Quality and was a member of Merck Serono's Pharmaceutical Executive Committee. Prior to this, Dr Jenkins had a successful 14-year career at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), attaining the role of senior vice president and head of Global Medical Affairs. During her tenure at BMS, Dr Jenkins played a key role in the development, approval, and/or commercialisation of products in multiple therapeutic areas, including immuno-oncology, cardiology, immunology and infectious diseases.

Earlier in her career, Dr Jenkins was a medical officer in the British Royal Navy during the Gulf Conflict, achieving the rank of Surgeon Lieutenant Commander. Dr Jenkins graduated with a degree in medicine from St. Bartholomew's Hospital, University of London and subsequently trained in cardiovascular medicine in the U.K. National Health Service.

Dr Jenkins is a board member of several growing companies and a member of the Science Board to the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA). She also serves on the board of the Center for Talent Innovation in the U.K.

Gregg Sando, CEO of Cell Medica, commented

"We are very pleased to have Annalisa join Cell Medica as we move forward with our next generation cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Her deep understanding and thought leadership in immuno-oncology drug development, as well as her board and executive leadership experience with innovative biotechnology companies, make Annalisa exceptionally well-qualified to serve as Chair of Cell Medica's Board."

"I would like to thank Dr Thomas Hecht for his seven years as Chairman of Cell Medica during which we have had to manage the company through the rapidly changing dynamics driving the cellular immunotherapy business. We are delighted that Thomas will remain on the Board as a much-valued member of the team."

Dr Annalisa Jenkins commented

"The cell-based immunotherapy industry has come of age in 2017 with the first marketing approvals and a growing pipeline of exciting products in late stage development that address current patient unmet needs and gaps with available therapeutics. With a portfolio of differentiated and powerful technology platforms, including both chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and engineered T cell receptors (TCRs), Cell Medica is very well positioned to address these unmet needs and make a significant impact for cancer patients globally. I look forward to assisting the Company in developing and delivering the potential of its transformative cell-based immunotherapies."

About Cell Medica

Cell Medica is committed to transforming patients' lives through developing the significant therapeutic potential of cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. We are advancing innovative cell-based therapies using proprietary technology platforms incorporating chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and engineered T cell receptors (TCRs). Our CAR-modified T cell products are being developed in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine and University of North Carolina. Cell Medica's differentiated approach utilises NKT cells (a subset of T cells) engineered to express IL-15 to maintain cytotoxic function within the immunosuppressive microenvironment. Our CAR pipeline includes a unique off-the-shelf allogeneic product aimed at CD19 B cell lymphomas. In the field of engineered TCRs, our Dominant TCR platform technology, developed at University College London, improves the potency of TCR-modified T cells while maintaining the safety profile. Other technologies in our portfolio include the utilisation of EBV-specific T cells for the treatment of lymphomas associated with the Epstein Barr virus. Cell Medica is headquartered in London with subsidiaries in Zurich and Houston.

