Orthoconnections Celebrate Successful First Month of Trading on New Website

Orthoconnections are celebrating a successful first month of business on their brand new website, an online platform dedicated to connecting orthopaedic distributors with manufacturers.

Since its launch, the company has seen a significant increase in visitors and online activity.

Company director, Matt Woods, commented:

"Over the last two years we have listened carefully to feedback from Orthoconnections' members and developed the website and the services we offer accordingly. The initial success of the new website has been fantastic.

We have seen new members coming in from all 7 continents, and have welcomed big name companies to the site, such as Exactech, Paragon28, and Citieffe."

"Orthoconnections has been extremely successful at finding distributors, solving one of the biggest issues in the medical device industry today," Matt continued.

"With the new website we're now able to communicate with industry members across the globe at the click of a button, making connections happen quicker, and easier, than ever."

The new Orthoconnections.com already has over 70 manufacturer company profiles to view.

There are also over 50 distributor opportunity adverts live onsite, with new adverts posted every week by orthopaedic and spine companies. The previous week has seen new opportunities posted by Step-On International, Orthogem, Bojin Europe and Buddy Healthcare Ltd.

Members of the orthopaedic industry are invited to join the new Orthoconnections website, free of charge, where they can advertise business requirements, find new leads and new contacts, build business and grow sales channels - all in one place.

