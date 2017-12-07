Hammer Fiber CEO Secures Top Spot in the 2017 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards

LONDON, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The CEO and President of US telecoms company Hammer Fiber has received global recognition for his outstanding work by Business Worldwide Magazine, in the 2017 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The awards seek to identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-level executives, rewarding outstanding success, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. CEO Mark Stogdill has been awarded the accolade of Best CEO- Telecommunications Industry, USA in this year's line-up.

The ever evolving world of tech and communications is hard for the average business leader to keep up with, but not so for Hammer Fiber's President. Mark Stogdill is firmly at the cutting edge of technology and launched the company himself in just 2014. Prior to taking the helm he'd already enjoyed a successful career in the telecoms industry, so was perfectly placed to set up a brand new and forward thinking organisation that would see him gaining worldwide recognition as an industry pioneer.

It's hard to remember a time when we weren't connected by the internet- it's become such an intrinsic part of our daily lives. Since the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) we've seen even more changes that have revolutionised the way businesses (and our personal lives) work, but there's still a significant part of the US where internet connections are far from perfect. Hammer Fiber was born out of Mark's desire to give everyone access to super-fast, reliable broadband no matter how remote their location- and he's achieved great success in just three years.

The company has recently joined forces with Go Long Wireless Ltd, a Florida based company that specialises in multichannel video distribution and data services. This meeting of two powerful and innovative organisations will target areas with lacklustre broadband, TV and internet phone services to bring enhanced communication and entertainment to residential and commercial customers.

Mark Stogdill puts his success down to his team of highly engaged employees, and team building and worker satisfaction is high on the company's agenda. "The internet is a people business and delivering on our promises takes great people, from our esteemed Board of Directors down to our service technicians. Hammer's success is a team effort," he told our reporter.

