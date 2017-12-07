prooV Partners with Isracard for Second Annual prooVday Competition

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Twenty-eight startups participated in proof-of-concept competition, enabling Isracard to accelerate the innovation process

prooV, the world's first PoC-as-a-Service platform that facilitates and streamlines the Proof-of-Concept (PoC) process for enterprises and startups, today announced the winners of the second annual Isracard prooVday, which focused on test-driving startup technologies that offer an upgraded or enhanced shopping experience.

Isracard, one of the largest financial services providers in Israel, partnered with prooV to conduct a PoC competition. Over 450 startups applied, with 67 approved by prooV and 28 accepted by Isracard. The accepted startups received access to dedicated testing environments that included IT databases and APIs on which they ran the PoCs. The entire process from selection to evaluation took less than two months, saving Isracard significant time and money compared to traditional PoC processes.

Three startup winners were awarded with cash prizes amounting to 400,000 NIS, and were announced as part of the Isracard prooVday closing event. TapReason, which provides an artificial intelligence-based system to maximize in-app conversion rates, won first place and a cash prize of 200,000 NIS. OverAI, which provides conversational AI for phones and communications, won second place and was awarded 120,000 NIS. Paid It, a startup that simplifies mobile payments, won third place and received 80,000 NIS.

"Since we started our relationship with prooV through a single PoC opportunity, our engagement has flourished into a strong and strategic partnership that relies on prooV to help us find, test-drive and roll-out the latest technologies," Ron Weksler, CEO of Isracard said. "prooV has an unrivalled position to pinpoint the most innovative startups quickly, comprehensively and securely, which has culminated in the PoC competition that we've held two years running."

In addition to announcing the PoC competition winners, the Isracard prooVday closing event brought together industry experts who shared the latest insights and future predictions geared towards improving the shopping experience. Speakers included Ron Gura, Senior Vice President at WeWork, Roey Shochat, VP Sales at SplitIt, and Dorel Blitz, Head of Fintech at KPMG Israel.

"Organizations must prioritize technology investments to gain a competitive edge and thrive in today's cutthroat business environment - a reality that is most pertinent to highly regulated and complex industries such as financial services," said Toby Olshanetsky, co-founder and CEO of prooV. "We're proud of our ongoing partnership with Isracard, and our unique ability to deliver a secure and remote testing environment to implement new technologies that support Isracard's underlying business and technology goals."

About prooV

prooV' (https://proov.io) is the first PoC-as-a-Service platform that brings together global enterprises and startups/independent software vendors to discover, connect, execute and evaluate Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) through remote, secure and data-rich testing environments. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who recognized the inefficiencies in the modern PoC process, prooV offers a radical new approach to testing, tracking and analyzing vendor solutions, accelerating the journey from RFP to PoC.

